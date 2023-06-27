COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Georgia U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff was in Columbus Monday to open a new field office downtown.

Ossoff has spent a lot of time in Columbus since his 20-21 election. And he says that this field office is an extension of that commitment to Muscogee County and the Chattahoochee Valley.

The Carver High Drum line set the tone for the ribbon cutting of Sen. Jon Ossoff’s new Columbus office.

It was a party. And the guest of honor – the senator — was a little late. But he had a pretty good excuse as he addressed more than 100 people in front of Heritage Tower on Ninth Street near the Government Center.

It was hot and they stuck with the senator until he arrived about noon.

“First, I owe you an excuse for my late arrival,” Ossoff started. “We had a pediatrician appointment this morning for our 18-month-old daughter Eva Beth. And Ms. Vivian Bishop I think you will understand that the only thing that could keep me from the people of Columbus is our baby girl.”

Ossoff says that this field office in Heritage Tower near the Columbus Government Center is here to help those who need help navigating the government red tape.

“The daily work that my team and I do to support Georgia families – whether it’s getting a rush passport renewal to take that once-in-a-lifetime family trip or visit a dying relative; getting that IRS tax refund without which you might not be able to make the rent or helping a veteran get their service records so they can access their benefits – that is the daily work of my office,” the senator said. “Now, here in Columbus we are accessible directly and in person. And it is because of my commitment to this community that we have opened this office here.”

This new office is about direct contact with constituents and the military is a big part of that.

“My team and I are here in Columbus to serve this region of the state directly,” Ossoff said. “To help you when you are struggling with the VA. To help the families at Fort Moore who may have issues with their housing on post or may have issues with Tri-Care. To help veterans who need to access their military service records. To help families who need a rushed passport renewal, daily challeges that make such a difference.”

Ossoff joins fellow U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Congressman Sanford Bishop with field offices in Heritage Tower. Ossoff’s office is on the fifth floor.