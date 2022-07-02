LAGRANGE, Ga.( WRBL) – Senator Raphael Warnock made a stop in LaGrange ahead of Georgia’s high-stakes Senate showdown.

The campaign rally was held at Rhoades Casual Dining, where Warnock met with supporters in Troup County. As the rain came down, the crowd huddled under a canopy to hear the Reverend’s remarks.

Warnock spoke about legislation passed by the Senate, such as the American Rescue Plan. He thanked LaGrange voters who helped secure the majority in 2021. The Senator also said he wants to extend the Child Tax Credit and continue working toward student debt forgiveness.

The visit comes on the heels of his progress with the Affordable Insulin Now Act, which aims to cap the cost of insulin at $35 a month.

“This is a state where 12% of adults have diabetes,” Warnock told News 3. “When you need insulin, you need insulin. It’s not optional. People are literally rationing insulin. My bill would cap the cost. I have a stand-alone bill. It’s also a provision in a larger bipartisan package. I’m hoping we will get this introduced on the floor and passed in the very next work period.”

This week, insulin drug manufacturer Sanofi announced it would be capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for all uninsured U.S. patients. Warnock’s team says this move is a sign of momentum for the bill. This legislation is expected to be on the Senate floor in the coming months.

Warnock spoke to the crowd on the addition of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. He says her role as the first Black woman on the nation’s highest court is paving the way for the next generation, including his five-year-old daughter.

Warnock’s campaign tour continues tomorrow as he heads to Cobb County.

He’ll be facing Republican Hershel Walker in the November General Election.