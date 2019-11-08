Senate hopefuls brush off Jeff Sessions’ potential run for former seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to make an announcement soon regarding a potential run for his former seat in the U.S. Senate.

However, a few of the candidates who have already declared their candidacy for the Republican nomination say they’re not backing down if Sessions enters the race.

“A Republican president with over 90 percent approval rating among primary voters has said just the last few weeks that Jeff Sessions is an embarrassment to the great state of Alabama,” candidate Bradley Byrne said during a recent visit to Samford University.

Steve Flowers, political analyst for CBS 42, said there may be a few things Sessions may have in his favor.

“He has the name identification, he has the money and it’s probably considered his seat by most people,” Flowers said.

It could be a battle for southwest Alabama between Sessions and Byrne.

“I don’t see Sen. Sessions picking up any of the vote that I’ve already got,” he said.

Former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville has already come out swinging against Sessions, saying in a tweet, “The career politicians have let us down. I’m not looking for a career, I’m running for the Senate to work alongside President Trump drain the swamp.”

Pres. Trump said it best when he called Jeff Sessions “a disaster” as AG and an “embarrassment to AL.” The career politicians have let us down. I’m not looking for a career, I’m running for the Senate to work alongside President Trump to drain the swamp!https://t.co/3SP3C1AlON — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) November 7, 2019

Sessions is expected to make that announcement tonight.

LATEST POSTS