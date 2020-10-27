Senate votes to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to U.S. Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRBL) – The U.S. Senate has voted 52-48 to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Barrett’s confirmation opens up a potential new era of rulings on abortion, gay marriage, and the Affordable Care Act. A case against the Obama-era health law is scheduled to be heard Nov. 10.

Despite arguing through the night Sunday, Democrats were unable to stop the vote given the 53-47 GOP majority and most Republicans uniting in support over Trump’s nominee.

Senate Democrats objected to the process, arguing that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should be the one to pick who fills the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.