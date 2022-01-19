Senate Voting Rights bill still in battle

(CBS News) – Senate Democrats are planning to make a big push Wednesday for voting rights, though their efforts are widely expected to fail. The Senate could take its first vote Wedneday on sweeping a new voting rights law, but with no expected Republican support, and two Democrats also standing in the way the bill is all but certain to fail.

“Senate democrats are under no illusion that we face difficult odds,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

The bill would allow early voting, vote by mail in every state and make election day a national holiday. Republicans argue many of the changes aren’t necessary and would in fact make elections less secure.

“Weakening popular voter ID Laws and making it harder to produce accurate voting rolls is not about making voting easier, it’s about making cheating easier,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Schumer said he will attempt a “talking filibuster”, forcing senators who oppose the bill to do so publicly. Moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema blocked his original proposal to do away with the filibuster, allowing a simple majority for the bill to pass.

“We should all support the right to vote, everyone, but not breaking the rules to make new rules,” said West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin.

Several major sports icons with West Virginia roots have signed a letter sent to the state’s senator joe Manchin…urging him to support election integrity legislation. among them, University of Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban and former NBA star Jerry West.

In their letter to Manchin, the sports icons asked for protections against impartial conduct and score-keeping, and for elections to be open to all Americans. Manchin says Saban, in his letter, mentioned support for the filibuster.

