Senator Bob Casey visits President-Elect Joe Biden’s childhood home in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Senator Bob Casey stopped by President-Elect Joe Biden’s childhood home on Saturday.

Casey says he spoke with the President-Elect earlier today and says he was very grateful. He says everyone knew Pennsylvania would be important in this race, but the last minute flip was unexpected.

“Everyone thought it would be in the top maybe four or five states to decide it. And then it became in the top or three, and then it became the most important state. But no one would have guessed that it would be the state that would decide it just a couple hours ago,” said Senator Bob Casey.

He says now it’s the time to return to focusing on the challenges Pennsylvania has as a state.

