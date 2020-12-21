Senator Doug Jones of Alabama announces bipartisan compromise to strengthen HBCUs & other measures

U.S. Senator Doug Jones of Alabama has joined two of his colleagues from across the isle in announcing that Congress is set to strengthen Historically Black Colleges and Universities, simplify the federal student aid application, and restore the Pell Grant for prisoners.

Jones, a Democrat, is joined by Republicans Lamar Alexander of Tennessee and Tim Scott of South Carolina in announcing the provisions which would reduce the FAFSA from 108 questions to a maximum of 36 questions, forgive HBCU capital financing loans, and restore Pell grants for prisoners, part of a broader government funding bill that the Senate will consider this week.

“The progress that this legislation represents for underserved and low-income students cannot be overstated,” Senator Jones said. “From day one, I have been working with colleagues from both sides of the aisle to make a positive, meaningful impact for students and colleges in Alabama and across the country. Simplifying the burdensome FAFSA is a substantial step to make college more affordable and accessible. Further, I am thrilled that we could work together to find a way to forgive the debt many of our HBCUs carry. Even before this pandemic, HBCUs were already consistently under-resourced while providing quality education to many first-generation students.”

The bipartisan legislation would enable an additional 555,000 students qualify for Pell grants each year; and enable an additional 1.7 million students qualify to receive the maximum Pell grant award each year and repeal a requirement that limits how long students can borrow under the subsidized student loan program.

Last December, Congress passed the FUTURE Act introduced by Senator Jones which permanently reauthorized $255 million in annual funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities and took the first step in simplifying the FAFSA form by allowing students to authorize the Internal Revenue Service to fill out the 22 FAFSA questions related to income taxes, eliminating the need to send the same tax information to the federal government twice.