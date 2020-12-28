Senator Loeffler comes to Columbus ahead of special election

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Senator Kelly Loeffler came to Columbus Dec. 27 to rally voters for the Senate runoffs. She was in town for a Senate Firewall rally at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel.

The purpose of the event was to urge people to get out the vote ahead of January 5.

She spoke to the crowd about how Republicans are the firewall stopping socialism from coming to America. In her speech, she said, “If we lose this country we won’t get a second chance.”

“David Perdue and I are businesspeople,” Loeffler said. “We’re political outsiders just like President Trump. We went to Washington to work for you. The good news is, like the president, I don’t owe anyone in Washington anything, I work for you. And I promise I will never bring Washington to Georgia, I will take Georgia to Washington and you will have an outside voice.”

After the event, attendees were able to speak and take pictures with Senator Loeffler. She will continue her Senate Firewall rallies in Oconee and Greene County today.

This election will decide whether the Democrats or the Republicans will have control of the Senate. Early Voting started on December 14 and election day is on January 5.