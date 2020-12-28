 

 

Senator Loeffler comes to Columbus ahead of special election

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Senator Kelly Loeffler came to Columbus Dec. 27 to rally voters for the Senate runoffs. She was in town for a Senate Firewall rally at the Hilton DoubleTree hotel. 

The purpose of the event was to urge people to get out the vote ahead of January 5. 

She spoke to the crowd about how Republicans are the firewall stopping socialism from coming to America. In her speech, she said, “If we lose this country we won’t get a second chance.”

“David Perdue and I are businesspeople,” Loeffler said. “We’re political outsiders just like President Trump. We went to Washington to work for you. The good news is, like the president, I don’t owe anyone in Washington anything, I work for you. And I promise I will never bring Washington to Georgia, I will take Georgia to Washington and you will have an outside voice.”

After the event, attendees were able to speak and take pictures with Senator Loeffler. She will continue her Senate Firewall rallies in Oconee and Greene County today. 

This election will decide whether the Democrats or the Republicans will have control of the Senate. Early Voting started on December 14 and election day is on January 5.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

62° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 62° 41°

Tuesday

63° / 45°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 63° 45°

Wednesday

64° / 52°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 64° 52°

Thursday

71° / 64°
Rain
Rain 72% 71° 64°

Friday

67° / 43°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms 77% 67° 43°

Saturday

61° / 38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 61° 38°

Sunday

56° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 15% 56° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
1%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
2%
60°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
57°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

52°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
6%
52°

50°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
7%
50°

48°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
48°

47°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
8%
47°

46°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
46°

45°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
45°

44°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

44°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
44°

43°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
9%
43°

42°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

42°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
42°

46°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
46°

51°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
5%
51°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
55°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories