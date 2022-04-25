JOPLIN, Mo. — The number of people coming into the Joplin Senior Center to eat lunch has gone up since the cost of food started rising.

Rita Breen works at the Joplin Senior Center and says there are more people coming in each day to take advantage of the low cost meals served there. Meal recipients are asked to contribute $3.50 cents per meal, but not all seniors are able to.

“Five new people a day but we’ve averaging probably around 40 to 50 on a day per for meals in the building,” said Breen, Home Bound Meal Coordinator, Joplin Senior Center.

And Breen says the number of new seniors being added to the Meals-On-Wheels program has grown by as many as 15 this month.