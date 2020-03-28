Senior Citizens receive a helping hand from a non-profit and several city departments

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says senior citizens like Cora Melvin are at a higher risk for severe illness from the coronavirus. Melvin says to protect herself she spends most days at home and her daughter picks up her groceries.

“They’ll go to the grocery store because I write down the list of what I need and they pick it up and go to the store for me on account of this virus because they know that I have health problems like asthma and they don’t think I should be out,” Melvin said.

Several city departments collected over 230 bags over the last couple of days to help folks like Melvin. Tanya Rios says to see her idea turn into something amazing for the community warms her heart.

“The reason I did this or even thought about was because I had wonderful grandparents and it makes me think of how somebody else’s grandparents are gonna feel getting that especially people who are in the elderly community. They are already in need and now we’re at a time when they’re more in need,” Rios said.

Direct Services is a nonprofit organization that works with elderly and disabled individuals. The organization partnered with the Tax Accessor’s office to drop off all of their donations. Babbs Douglas with Direct Services says with each donated bag they handed out a hot meal.

“This is one of our meals. We have carrots, and broccoli, rice, and a little bit of hamburger steak. So it’s a good meal and we have a new dietitian that certifies all the meals. And I think they’re getting cookies today too so they’re excited,” Douglas said.

The seniors were more than excited, Melvin says it was a blessing.

“That lets me know that people care about one another they have the love of Christ in them that they would do something like this. because I would never thought they would get that deep. I thank God for them and I thank you all for bringing it to me,” Melvin said.