Senior living facilities are taking preventative measures as the coronavirus continues to spread

Senior living facilities are taking preventive measures to protect their residents who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus.

The Oaks at Grove Park says they met with other branches recently to discuss changes they plan to make around their facility. As of today, The Oaks says they are not allowing visitors to come inside the facility if they have traveled out of the country over the last 30 days, until they self quarantine for two weeks.

Christina Vogler with the senior living facility says that goes for employees as well. She says they are also limiting the amount of travel for their outside the facility.

“We’re assisting them whether they want to place orders for delivery and then we’re being very diligent about those who are non family members are non health care workers coming into the building to as far screening. Not having deliveries go straight to apartment doors, but just stopping at our front desk,” Vogler said.

Vogler says right now they are also suspending all activities that involve bringing in folks from outside the facility.

The Oaks at Grove Park are also asking people stopping by to wash their hands and to use the hand sanitizer at their front desk.