Senior trial: Suspect’s former girlfriend says she found the gun police say is murder weapon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The murder trial of Brandon Senior moved into the second day with his former girlfriend taking the stand.

The prosecution claims it was Toyee Britton’s North Highland apartment Senior ran to in the moments after the shooting.

Britton testified that Senior was hot, tired and emotional when he reached her apartment on the morning of Aug. 22, 2017. Harris was shot execution-style in the back of the head on Fourth Avenue about 10:30 in the morning.

Surveillance video evidence introduced by the prosecution shows Harris approaching people in a Kia Soul. Minutes later, a man in a white shirt and dark pants appeared to walk toward the Kia.,

Not long after the person fled, the Kia drove away and Harris’ body was on the ground on Fourth Avenue.

Not long after the shooting, according to testimony, Senior entered his girlfriend’s apartment in the same North Highland area. She told the jury he changed clothes – including hiding his blood-stained tennis shoes that the prosecution says had Harris’ blood on them.

She also says he hid a .40 caliber handgun that police and the prosecution claim was used to kill Harris.

Britton found that gun in a closet and she hid it in a laundry basket unbeknownst to Senior.

Here’s what she told the jury about why she did that.

“For us to argue, for us to be fighting or he might have gotten mad when I started asking questions,” Toyee Britton testified. “Or he might have started shooting at the police. I don’t know. There were so many things running through my mind. I didn’t want him to get in any further trouble.”

Britton told the court she had been in a relationship with Senior for six months. She also told the jury she had a sexual relationship with the victim.

The defense asked Britton about her criminal history. She is currently facing aggravated assault 2020 charges, she told the court. Superior Court Judge Maureen Gottfried allowed that into the record after a discussion with attorneys outside of the jury’s presence.

The prosecution is working to make the case that Senior shot 33-year-old Tamir Harris to death in August 2017. To make that case Assistant DA Kimberly Schwartz introduced the surveillance video that showed the happenings on Fourth Avenue at the time of the shooting.

The video came from a home system across the street from where Harris was gunned down in the North Highland neighborhood.