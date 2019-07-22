SENSELESS KILLING: Friends say Lee Co. bar stabbing victim loved by all who knew him

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An argument at the Circle W Bar and Grill in Lee County leads to a deadly stabbing in the parking lot over the weekend. Now, co-workers and friends of the 27-year-old Valley victim are expressing their devastation.

“I can’t believe one of my best friends was murdered, I am trying hard not to be angry, but he didn’t deserve it,” shared Stephanie Bailey.

Roses and messages of love and loss cover the desk of 27-year-old Sidney Harmon from his heartbroken co-workers at McKesson Patient Care Solutions in Auburn.

“Sid was one of my favorite co-workers, great to be around and really funny,” shared Romie Mays, a co-worker, and friend.

Early Saturday morning investigators say Harmon was stabbed in the chest and died in the Circle W parking lot along Lee Road 379.

“He (Harmon) had such positive energy. He had a very strong southern accent and instantly charmed everyone he spoke with,” shared manager Savannah Lamb.

Investigators say evidence linked 50-year-old Phillip Wood of Valley to the deadly bar fight. Wood was not on scene when deputies arrived – he was located later at a Valley hospital being treated for minor injuries. Wood is now charged with murder.

“It sounds like some disagreements were going on inside the bar and it escalated throughout the night which led to the altercation outside,” shared Captain Van Jackson with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the two men did not know one another and whatever they were arguing about appeared to be minor issues fueled by alcohol.

“It’s very unfortunate and just really sad that this escalated to a point where someone actually lost their life,” shared Captain Jackson.

Captain Jackson says several knives have been collected by investigators. However, at this point, the alleged murder weapon has not been identified.

Back in Auburn, Harmon’s co-workers say the young was a kind soul, who befriended everyone and had a great future ahead of him. They are offering their love and support to Harmon’s family.

The deadly stabbing remains under investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. If you have any information you are asked to call that may help investigators piece together precisely what happened, you are asked to call detectives at 334-749-5651.