Sentenced delivered in Deonn Carter murder trial

The murderer convicted of killing an autistic Columbus man faced a judge today to learn his fate.

20-year-old Tyquez Davis sat with his attorney Jennifer Curry while being shackled around his waist. Those who knew Carter sat in the gallery, showing their support to his family.

Before sentencing, Davis’s grandmother pleaded for Judge Ron Mullins to have mercy on her only grandchild. The judge said there were no winners in today’s courtroom because one life is gone, and the other will be behind bars. Carter’s mother says she’s glad justice was finally served.

“I am happy for the verdict and what has been applied, but my heart breaks for his family and my heart kind of breaks for him in a sense, but I just hope that he takes the time he’s gonna be there to mentor someone else,” said Suzette Ragland, Deonn carter’s mom.

Before being escorted away, Davis apologized to Carter’s family adding God bless you.

Judge Mullins says the motion for an appeal will be heard November 12th at 1:30 p.m.