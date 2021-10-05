Sentencing delayed for former Lee County District Attorney in ethics, perjury case

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Tuesday’s sentencing of former District Attorney Brandon Hughes is postponed due to a family emergency involving one of the participants. News 3 is waiting on a new date to be released.

Hughes is requesting to serve in a community corrections program that allows him to remain at home instead of serving 10-months in jail. Hughes’ attorney agreed to the jail sentence back in June when he stopped his trial after testimony had begun, and agreed to plead guilty to an ethics violation and first-degree perjury.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office indicted Hughes on five ethics violations and perjury. Hughes spent $14,000 of taxpayer money to settle an alleged sex discrimination claim involving a former employee. The AG’s Office is pushing for Hughes to spend time in jail.

Hughes was also accused of illegally hiring his children to work in the D-A’s office and conspiring to steal a vehicle from a Chambers County business using a Lee County search warrant.

News 3 will let you know when a new sentencing date is set.