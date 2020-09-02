Use Promo Code STORMSEASON and receive a 15% discount approved on the T482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios now until October 31, 2020.  To claim, CLICK HERE.

Sept. 1: Weather radio giveaway

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Tuesday, Mayor Jack Tibbs and WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Eufaula resident Bobby Cook. “We have a lots of bad weather during the night. And I told her it would wake us up at the night and a, we wouldn’t have to worry about the storm, storm will get you up out of the bed and get dressed,” says Cook.

If you would like to purchase these radios, head over to WRBL.com, click the weather radio picture, and use Promo Code: STORMSEASON to receive a 15% discount approved on the T-482 Talkabout Motorola Two-Way Radios.

