Sept. 7: Weather radio giveaway

News
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – Severe weather can strike anytime during the year. So, implementing a plan and receiving weather alerts in a timely manner, gives you enough time to take cover.

The First Alert Weather Team has boots on the ground this entire month, handing out two-way Motorola Talkabout T-482 radios in Barbour County for residents, that need them most.

Monday, Mayor Jack Tibbs and WRBL Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald connected with Barbour County resident Radney Williams.

“If something does pop up, like the day we had some straight line winds here in town, took out 69 trees in the city limits. We were working that day. But if something did come up, they would give us notice and say hey you need to park. Get to a safe place, you got tornadoes in the area,” said Williams

