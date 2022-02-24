TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A multi-agency drug investigation led to the arrest of seven individuals and the recovery of twenty pounds of marijuana, ecstasy, several firearms, and other drug trafficking items.

On Wednesday, February 23, Troup County investigators said that investigators with the Troup County Narcotics Division, along with assistance from the LaGrange Police Department and the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 135 Oakmont Drive regarding a drug investigation.

“Located inside the home were approximately 20 pounds of packaged Marijuana, Ecstasy, several firearms, and other trafficking items. Seven individuals were arrested at the location and charged,” said Sgt. Stewart Smith.

Courtsey: Troup County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators arrested Kelsey Barnes, charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Ecstasy. Kimani Barnes is charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of Schedule 2 Narcotics with Intent to Distribute. Kendall Barnes is charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. James Clark is charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of a Fireman during certain Felonies. Ray Hughley is charged with Trafficking Marijuana. Bryan Fanning is charged with Trafficking Marijuana and Possession of a Fireman during certain Felonies. Travis Whitehead is charged with Trafficking Marijuana.

As this investigation continues, those arrested could face additional charges.