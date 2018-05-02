Several area teams advance in state soccer playoffs

Several area soccer teams advanced in the state playoffs on Tuesday night.

In Alabama 7A, the boys team from Smiths Station topped Prattville, 2-1, to advance to the second round. The Panthers will host McGill-Toolen on Saturday.

Earlier in the week, the Auburn boys team took down Enterprise, 3-1. Auburn will be on the road in round 2 at Foley on Saturday.

In Georgia, the girls teams from both Northside and Columbus advanced to the quarterfinals.

Columbus easily took down Salem, 10-0. The Lady Blue Devils will face Blessed Trinity on the road on Friday, May 4.

Northside topped Druid Hills, 5-1. The Lady Patriots will host Marist on Friday, May 4.

Below are the other results from area teams.

The complete GHSA brackets are listed here.

The complete AHSAA brackets are listed here.

Georgia Girls Scores:

5A

Harris County 0, McIntosh 10

4A

Marist 3, LaGrange 0

2A

Callaway 3, Model 4 (OT)

Spencer 0, Elbert County 10 (OT)

1A

Brookstone 4, Eagles Landing Christian 4 (6-7 PKs)

Alabama Girls Scores:

7A

Prattville 2, Smiths Station 0

Auburn 2, Enterprise 3 (Monday, April 30)

6A

Chelsea 6, Opelika 0

Spanish Fort 10, Russell County 0

Alabama Boys Scores:

4-5A

Eufaula 0, St. Paul’s 6