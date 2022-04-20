AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are handling multiple crash scenes and a vehicle fire along Interstate 85 Wednesday morning in Lee County.

Several crashes have slowed or blocked traffic along Interstate 85 in Auburn along both southbound and northbound lanes. 85 south is closed at exit 57 in Auburn. Also, a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler between exits 58 and 57. A vehicle fire has been reported before the Gateway Drive exit in Opelika.

Credit: C. Cathleen

Please be safe and watch out for first responders.