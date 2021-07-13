Several giant goldfish found in Minnesota lake

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (CBS News) – Officials with the city of Burnsville, Minnesota are pleading with residents to stop dumping their goldfish in the lakes after they said they found football-sized goldfish.

City officials said they found 10 earlier this month while doing a water quality survey in Keller Lake, and then 18 more fish were found on Monday.

Burnsville took their plea to Twitter posting photos of the giant fish and writing: “Please don’t release your pet goldfish into ponds and lakes! They grow bigger than you think and contribute to poor water quality by mucking up the bottom sediments and uprooting plants. Groups of these large goldfish were recently found in Keller Lake.”