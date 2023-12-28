VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Several people have been reportedly injured, including innocent bystanders, after a police chase ended in a wrong-way crash on 64th Boulevard between Williams and jennings roadways, near Givorns. ALEA is investigating.

The pursuit unfolded Thursday, December 28, around 10:30 AM in Lee County and traversed into Chambers County in the city of Valley. Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL Thursday morning a suspected stolen vehicle out of Union Springs was spotted by a Lee Co. Deputy on Interstate-85. Sheriff Jones says according to the BOLO information the suspects were to be considered armed and dangerous, and had allegedly stolen vehicle at gunpoint in Union Springs this week. Sheriff Jones says the deputy lost sight of the vehicle when it exited at Exit 77, Fob James Parkway. Sheriff Jones says initial investigation indicates Valley Police picked up the pursuit.

WRBL is told the suspect’s vehicle, traveling in the wrong collided with another vehicle unrelated to the chase. This collision resulted in injuries to the two individuals inside the non-involved vehicle – and an injury to the person involved in the chase. We are unsure of the severity of the injuries.

Law enforcement officials are currently at the scene, and WRBL is gathering additional information. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.