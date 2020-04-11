Several residents and staff members test positive for COVID-19 at Magnolia Manor campuses

A faith based senior living organization says they are dealing with several cases of residents and staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Magnolia Manor is one of the facilities feeling an impact. There are three Magnolia Manors in Columbus, one in Marion County and the largest campus is in Sumter County . The Americus campus has been hit the hardest with 7 residents testing positive for Covid 19.

One resident died earlier this Spring in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center from the virus. The CEO of Magnolia Manor, Mark Todd, says there are three people in isolation right now at the nursing center. Four others are being treated at Phoebe Sumter.

Todd says the first person to get the virus spread it to his roommate, but he has an idea how the virus got into his facility in the first place. He believes it’s from receiving referrals from the Albany area where there are over a thousand cases in that county.

“Over the years and over time we get a lot of our referrals coming out of the hospital. This kind of all goes back to the beginning of the pandemic in the beginning of everybody becoming aware of what’s going on and we were still taking admissions with people who weren’t showing any signs or symptoms,” Todd said.

Todd says one of the biggest challenges now is waiting on test results, but they are doing routine cleanings of the facilities and checking all residents and staff members throughout the day to determine if any have symptoms.

“The test results are coming in sporadically and we’ve been working on it for several weeks now. It has originally been taking 7-10 to 14 days to get a test result back. So, there’s this delay that goes on from the time you see some symptoms possibly, you get them tested and that kind of thing,” Todd said.

Todd says they hope to receive rapid test kits soon. With the kits they would be able to get results in 24 hours.

There are 11 staff members that have tested positive for coronavirus at the facility in Americus.

Two staff members have tested positive at the Magnolia Manor facility in Columbus.

Todd says National Guard troops were here in Columbus today helping out.

They will be back up next week to help control the infection in Sumter and Marion county campuses.

Photo courtesy of Magnolia Manor

Location: Columbus, Georgia