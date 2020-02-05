Several school districts closed Thursday, February 6 for inclement weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — With severe weather anticipated late Wednesday into Thursday several school districts have decided to close.
- Quitman County Schools – Georgia
- Stewart County Schools – Georgia
- Clay County Schools – Georgia
- Lakeside School – Eufaula, Alabama
- Eufaula City Schools – Alabama
- Glenwood School – Phenix City, Alabama
Stay with WRBL News 3 if more school systems decide to close due to the threat of severe storms.
