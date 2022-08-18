AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police recover large number of weapons and ammunition from the vehicle of the suspected I-85 shooter.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Michael Harris

Auburn police are charging 39-year-old Jerel Brown with Attempted Murder and Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle after a 45-year-old man was shot from behind while driving along I-85 North in Auburn. The victim is in critical condition. Before the shooting in Auburn, Brown allegedly fired at a vehicle in Montgomery on the interstate. An hour after the Auburn shooting, he allegedly shot at another vehicle on I-85 in Troup County, Georgia.

Auburn police say about 6:15 am on Aug. 17, 2022, they responded to mile markers 56 and 57 to a driver who has sustained a gunshot wound from a projectile entering from the rear of his vehicle. A victim is a 45-year-old man from Prattville, AL. A passing motorist provided aid to the victim before the arrival of first responders. He was transported on Haynes Life Flight to Baptist South where he is in critical condition.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office stated their interstate shooting happened at the 23-mile marker. They say around 7:56 AM a driver called 911 after his vehicle was shot at and struck by a man driving what he described as an older white Cadillac. The victim was not injured in the incident and the suspect continued driving North on I-85.

Another shooting was reported in Montgomery, Alabama. Nobody was injured in that shooting.



According to Troup County investigators, utilizing camera technology by a partner agency, a possible suspect vehicle and driver were identified. The information was shared with multiple jurisdictions in Georgia and Alabama.

At 1:13 PM eastern, the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by a Chambers County Deputy in LaFayette near the courthouse. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident and turned over to Auburn Police to face possible charges.

Brown is charged by the Troup County Sheriff’s Office with Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a felony, and Criminal Damage in the First. A possible motive has not been released.

“We do believe this person was involved in three shootings; one in Montgomery, one in Auburn, and one in Troup County, Georgia. We are glad we were able to get this person in custody before any more victims were hurt,” said Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart.

Investigators are now searching Brown’s vehicle, a white 1996 Cadillac Fleetwood with a license plate 3753BF3. The Cadillac was described as the vehicle involved in the shootings. We are waiting to get more information on the firearm allegedly used.

This case remains under investigation. Auburn Police are actively working with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.