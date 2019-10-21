Severe threat over, Sleep well

Severe Threat Over:

Amazing what a few hours will do as the main energy shifted all south and now too stable. The first real storm of the season and no one is complaining that we loose most of the energy. Showers in the overnight.

We still may see a few rubbles of thunder but the true dynamics are lost because most of the energy had moved farther south tonight. We now begin to watch a cool front so will keep the showers there may be an embedded thunderstorm or two come out will linger. Most of this rain will be gone right after sunrise. There will be areas of fog and mist and then the clearing will begin early to late morning, west to east.

Now are focus is on the extended forecast, meaning sunny days and pleasant readings. Highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows dipping down into the upper 40s. Good news through Thursday, however, the bad news could be a washout Friday from our next cold front, this should be most of the day and will be interesting for Friday night football. We need to concentrate on any lightning and delays for any ball games.

The weekend is interesting and at this time very fluid because Saturday we may see the same front lift back north again, and bring clouds and rain back to the region but very sporadic thinking at this time Saturday morning activities look good. Sunday through next Tuesday week energy needs to be watched in the north Gulf of Mexico.