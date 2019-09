CATAULA, Ga. — The National Weather Service says EF1 tornado struck the Cataula community.

George Joseph owns the Cataula Package Store and Geo Food Mart.

He said he wasn’t aware of how bad the storm damage really was.

U.S. Highway 27 was blocked off by broken tree limbs, debris and broken power lines.

The store owner says Wednesday was far from business as usual.

Lightning struck his stores, causing power outages and some electronics to be destroyed.