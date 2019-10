We are pushing the timing closer to midnight. Locally the squall line based on morning analysis and what Cody is using RPM data, timing is reliable.

Low surface moisture may be limited somewhat in our favor, however, based on the history of this storm and what develops south and west this evening will be the portion we need to watch. This will be well ahead of the cold front and have a good upper level low spinning ahead of it. Storm lift, damaging wind, possible a brief spin-up tornado.