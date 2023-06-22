AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An inspiring story threads it’s way to East Alabama where a sewing circle is spreading a ripple of joy, crafting gifts of comfort for East Alabama Health patients and tiny visitors.

“We have a lot of fun, we have a ball oh yes we do!”

They call themselves “Friends That Sew” – with nimble fingers and loving hearts, they dedicate time and talent to comforting patients with handmade gifts, like stuffed animals for worried children.

“I love it personally. The kids sometimes come in hanging off of mama’s leg, and you can see the fear, and you’re able to hand them one, and it’s heartwarming to see them across the room playing with it across mom – the tables or the chairs,” says Lori Rogers from East Alabama Health.

Each child gets a cuddly companion to keep, helping them cope during overwhelming experiences both in the hospital and when they get home.

“Sometimes they come in crying, and a lot of times we give them to them before they see the doctor just to let them know it’s gonna be OK, and we’re here to take care of them,” adds Saundra Williams from East Alabama Health.

The gifts serve as a reminder for all facing challenges – you are loved and cherished.

“They are all amazing women, and they all have special gifts, and the basket they have is being able to give back to other people – and give them comfort because a lot of the things that we do add comfort to their lives,” says Reba Williams, a retired EAMC nurse and member of Friends That Sew.

Along with the stuffed toy animals, the ladies make pillows for cancer patients and those with ports.

“These are the ones that we make for the cancer center. A lot of times, they stay in the chemo chair all day, and that gives them a little bit of comfort as well,” explains Jan Goodson from Friends That Sew.

The ladies hope others will start similar sewing circles and help out their local hospitals. You can find so many helpful tutorials on the Internet, especially on YouTube.

“These are the bags that we make for the tons of information that will be given to the cancer center patients,” adds Cindy Speir, another member of Friends That Sew.

In addition, these talented seamstresses create entertaining fidget mats that provide fun for nursing home residents.

“It keeps their mind occupied and fingers busy, and some patients are fidgety, and it calms them down,” explains Eva Thrasher.

This heartwarming story reminds us of the power of kindness and the impact we can stitch into the lives of others.