AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A registered sex offender convicted of Sexual Abuse of a child less than 12 has been arrested again after police say he admitted to being at Ogletree Elementary School in Auburn twice in one day while school was in session and students were present.

According to court documents obtained by WRBL on Thursday, September 21, 2023, Auburn Police responded to an incident at Ogletree Elementary School, located at 737 Ogletree Road. Police received a report from a school administrator regarding contact between a faculty member and James Arnold Duke, a registered child sex offender.

Following the report, law enforcement officers conducted a criminal history check, confirming Duke was a registered sex offender. During the investigation, Duke arrived at Ogletree Elementary School while classes were in session. Law enforcement officers detained Duke and transported him to the police department. Court documents allege Duke was informed of his Miranda rights and subjected to questioning where Duke allegedly admitted to being present at the school twice on the day in question while classes were in session. Duke was arrested and charged on allegations of Convicted Sex Offender Violation of Loitering in Certain Areas.

WRBL reached out to a spokesperson for Auburn City Schools to find out more about Duke’s relationship with the faculty member, what position the faculty member is in, and if the alleged visit from Duke was unwanted. Daniel Chesser, school spokesperson tells WRBL “Auburn City Schools is cooperating fully with the Auburn Police Department in an ongoing investigation. As is standard practice, no further comment on matters related to personnel will be made available.”

According to the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office website listing Sex Offenders, a James Arnold Duke was convicted in Washington, Alabama of sexually abusing a seven-year-old child. Duke was also listed as being non-compliant.

WRBL has reached out to the Auburn Police Department for more details. As always investigators encourage community members to report any suspicious activity related to this or any other incident.