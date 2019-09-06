Sex offender served fraction of 20-year sentence prior to Attempted Rape arrest in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – An east Alabama police chief is sharing his frustration with News 3 after a convicted sex offender who served 14-months of his 20-year sentence, winds up back on the streets only to be arrested again for nearly the same crime.

Tuesday morning, Valley Police Chief Tommy Weldon says 29-year-old Corderell St. George broke into his neighbors home and awakened her by hitting her in the head with a hammer.

“She felt something on her face, and she was bleeding. They struggled over the hammer, and she was able to get the hammer away from him. At one point, he was on top of her. He was holding her down, trying to touch her inappropriately. She was able to fight him off and get away from him,” said Weldon.

Valley police arrested St. George and charged him with Burglary, Sexual Abuse, Attempted Rape, and Assault First Degree charges.

Chief Weldon says this was not the St. George’s first sexually violent act towards a woman.

Corderell St. George was a former inmate of the Georgia Department of Corrections

In February of 2014, St. George was charged with Rape and False imprisonment in Muscogee County, Georgia. In 2015, he was convicted in of Aggravated Assault with Intent to Rape and False Imprisonment in the case.

St. George was sentenced to 20 years in prison. Chief Weldon believes the sentence was split with St. George to serve three years in prison with 17 years of probation, including time served before his conviction.

“I understand it was a situation involving a dating service where he made contact with a female and attempted to rape her,” said Chief Weldon.

News 3 obtained Georgia Department of Corrections documents, indicating St. George was incarcerated from June of 2015, with a max release date of February 2017. The documents show St. George was released early in August of 2016 after serving 14 months of a 20-year sentence.

“It’s very frustrating, especially to families of the victims. I realize it’s a multi-faceted problem, overcrowded prisons, funding, and all types of factors involved. But, we don’t need those types of people on the street,” said Chief Weldon.

Chief Weldon would like to see more truth in sentencing, especially when it comes to violent crimes against men, women, and especially children and the elderly. Weldon believes without reform, the cycle of violence will continue.

“The attitude we see in a lot of our offenders is prison is not really a threat to them. They know they won’t be there long. It’s just a part of the game they play. They know they will eventually go to prison and see it as a badge of honor. They know they will be getting out soon and for a lot of them they go back into the same criminal activity,” said Chief Weldon.

Chief Weldon says he will always stand up for victims rights and his police force will advocate for them in the streets and in the courtroom.

Meanwhile, St. George remains behind bars at the Chambers County Detention Facility. We understand a $100,000 bond has been set in the case. However, News 3 is waiting to see if a hold has been placed on St. George considering an arrest would probably violate his probation.

News 3 will continue to update this story for you.