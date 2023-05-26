SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A sexual assault of a woman at gunpoint allegedly kickstarted a manhunt for a Smiths Station suspect earlier this week, according to court documents.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Lee County Deputies were called to a Smiths Station home after a woman alleged 29-year-old Michael Shane Bodine Green had forced her to perform a sexual act while he held her at gunpoint. During the alleged attack, Green fired a round striking a piece of furniture.

Green was not at the home when deputies arrived after he allegedly ran into the woods wearing camouflage body armor. An alert was issued to the community and a manhunt began. Green was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Green was already out on bond following a January 911 call alerting deputies to a potential drug overdose situation at a residence in Smiths Station on Lee Road 399. Responding officers discovered Green had an outstanding warrant for attempted murder in Russell County, Alabama. During his apprehension, Green reportedly resisted. Bond has been revoked in that case.

Green was booked into the Lee County Detention Facility on Thursday and charged with Sodomy 1st.