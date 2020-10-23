Shaquille O’Neal appointed reserve deputy by Louisiana sheriff’s department

News

by: KLFY Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office)

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Former pro-basketball star Shaquille O’Neal has added another line on the resume for his third career.

The former NBA champion turned TNT broadcaster has picked up a law enforcement badge more than once since ending his playing days. On Wednesday Shaq was appointed as a special reserve by the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana.

The department announced O’Neal as a new team member on Facebook later that afternoon.

“Thank you for your kindness, support, and encouragement you provided to the deputies. It was very much appreciated,” the department said. “Welcome to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Team!”

The 7’1″ former center has gone through multiple law enforcement training programs and held similar roles in or around his former NBA cities including Los Angeles, Boston and Miami.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

83° / 67°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 83° 67°

Friday

83° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Saturday

79° / 65°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 79° 65°

Sunday

82° / 64°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 64°

Monday

82° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 82° 64°

Tuesday

84° / 65°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 84° 65°

Wednesday

83° / 66°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 83° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

9 PM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

10 PM
Clear
0%
73°

73°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

72°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

68°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

68°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

72°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

75°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

81°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

78°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

75°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories