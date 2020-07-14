Shaquille O’Neal stops to help crash victim along I-75 in Florida

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal stopped to help a woman after she crashed along Interstate 75 on Monday in Alachua County.

O’Neal, who lives in the Orlando area, was traveling on Interstate 75 near Gainesville on Monday when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said on a Facebook post.

Deputies said O’Neal was driving through the area when he witnessed the crash and stopped to help staying with the woman until deputies arrived at the scene.

In the video posted to Facebook, deputies thanked O’Neal for his assistance. The driver is heard telling deputies that the tire blew out, forcing her to pull over and that O’Neal stopped to help.

“He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

