Sharing a little good news amid coronavirus concerns

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The coronavirus is consuming the news and social media feeds with many negative stories and it might be hard to find the positives. But there’s a new Facebook page to help with that.

“I was scrolling through different coronavirus stories and the thought came to mind that there has to be a lot of good news happening during these concerns as well,” said News 2’s Raymond Owens.

So, he created a Facebook group and called it just that, “Good News During Coronavirus Concerns.”

“Apparently, there is a lot of good happening, even right now,” he said.

You name it – there is plenty of great things happening, even if you are really concerned about the coronavirus. From news of 100,000 people already recovering from the virus to cute photos of animals.

The good news for one mom: she is able to ride a virtual rollercoaster while annoying her teenager all at the same time.

People from around the world are joining in, including France, the UK, Ireland and Australia.

Charleston country music singer Randall Fowler had to cancel his show this Saturday at the Windjammer on the Isle of Palms due to the coronavirus. He is also releasing a new single this week.

He is now going to hold a “virtual concert,” including singing his new single live on the GOOD NEWS page Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m.

There is plenty of good, even great, things happening right now… if you just know where to look.

“Joining this group has been absolutely amazing; people sharing pictures of their puppies, people sharing pictures of the kids tap dancing, it just brings a little light to the darkness at this time,” said one user.

If you would like to join the group and see or share a little good news, click or tap here.