Shaw graduate school’s first to pass National Registry of EMT exam; offered job in Columbus

Alejandro Correrdor, a 2020 Shaw High School graduate has made school history by becoming the first participant of the Raider Rescue EMT program to become a state-certified Emergency Medical Technician.

Correrdor spent the 2019-2020 school year in training with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Office of EMS and Trauma.

Despite challenges brought on by COVID-19, Correrdor was able to complete 16 hours of clinicals and prepare for the NREMT exam, with the assistance of Shaw High School’s paramedic teacher, Shannon Weikle. His exams fees were paid by the CTAE Perkins Grant. He has since been offered a position with EMS Care Ambulance Service.

The starting pay for an EMT averages $35,000 annually, not including overtime pay. Employment of EMTs and paramedics is projected to grow 15 percent from 2016-2026, much faster than the average for all occupations, according to the Georgia Department of Labor statistics.

Watch for News Three’s Anjelicia Bruton’s interview with Alejandro Correrdor once he accepts a job.