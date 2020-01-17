Shaw High School students show off their skills in an open house for their new EMT training facility

Shaw High School is celebrating their new school to work program that started this semester. The Raider Rescue program prepares students for careers as emergency medical techs.

During the Open House, students performed live demonstrations. With this training, students will be able to learn first-hand how to handle real life situations as first responders.

The equipment that the students will be using was paid for with a Career, Technical and Agricultural Education state grant.

Principal of Shaw High School, Dr. Sureya Hendrick, says this program provides students with even more opportunities after graduation.

“Our mission is to equip and inspire all of our students to achieve unlimited potential. A program such as this, not only allows our students to be able to live out their dream, but to also inspire and help out our community and earn a decent salary as well,” Dr. Hendrick said.

“Not all of our students want to attend a four year college immediately after high school. A program such as this, gives them the opportunity to be able to do what they like to do and earn a reasonable salary to be able to take care of their family.”

The starting salary for an E-M-T is thirty eight thousand dollars.

Ty Lawrence is one of the 25 students in the class. Lawrence says she’s excited to be in this program so she can get a head start on her medical career.

“It’s going to help me learn the basics that I need to learn, so I can kind of have a head start and I won’t have to wait as long to start my job. So I think it’s going to give me a lot of experience,” Lawrence said.

After becoming a certified EMT, Lawrence says she wants to further her education to become a paramedic.