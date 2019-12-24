Shaw High School will serve as an EMT training facility for students starting in 2020

Starting in the new year, Shaw High School will be an emergency medical training facility. Shaw is one of only two schools in Georgia designated by the Georgia Department of Public Health’s Office of EMS and Trauma for this training.

Shannon Weikle started at Shaw High School last year teaching an emergency medical responders course. Weikle is a paramedic as well and says she wanted to offer more training to her students.

“The program in the Spring will be a five month program which is the same amount of time that any other school Columbus Tech, CVCC, or any of the other private EMS school offers,” Weikle said.

Over the past year, Weikle says she worked closely with the Georgia Department of Education to bring a career pathway program to Shaw where students could become certified emergency medical techs.

“We had to make sure with the Georgia Department of Education that we had standards that aligned with that program. I could take my instructor’s license and apply with the national registry of EMS to be able to actually have a certified national program,” Weikle said.

Before the career pathway program, Weikle taught health care classes that would be considered pre-requisites to the EMT program, but now students will be able to participate in the program for free.

Sureya Hendrick is the principal of Shaw and says this is just one way of providing more opportunities for her students.

“Not everyone wants to go to a four year college. Not everyone is prepared to go to a four year college, at first. They may need to go out into the workforce, so we just want to have a plethora of choices for our students so that whatever they choose,” Hendrick said.

Weikle says she’s been screening her students over the year and those that met the requirement will start Raider Rescue classes in the Spring. During the semester students will complete clinical hours with EMS Care Ambulance.

Thanks to a school-to-work grant, students will be able to use top-of-the-line equipment in the Spring to simulate everyday experiences as an E-M-T.