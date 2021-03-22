 

Sheriff: 10 dogs, mostly Pit-bulls, found wrapped in trash bags, thrown in Robeson County ditch

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after 10 dogs, mostly Pit-bulls, were found wrapped in trash bags and thrown into a ditch.

The dogs were found while volunteers were cleaning up along the side of the road during the county’s “Operation Spring Cleaning,” according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

A total of 1,545 large bags of trash were collected by groups participating in the cleanup event. Over 200 tires were picked up, several refrigerators and stoves and a brand new 65” screen tv still in the box was recovered along the roadside.

