Sheriff: Former Robertson County school bus driver steals bus, attempts to pick up children

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A former Robertson County bus driver who resigned last month after video showed her using her cell phone while driving is now accused of stealing a school bus and attempting to pick up students.

According to the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office, Sherry James took the bus from East Robertson High School Friday morning and tried to pick up the children on her old route.

(Viewer photo shows scene where stolen school bus was stopped on Nov. 22, 2019)

A spokesperson for Robertson County Schools revealed James made it approximately a half-mile. When James reached the first stop, a school resource officer boarded the bus and detained her before students could get on, the spokesperson added.

The district revealed James was the same driver suspended in October after a student recorded video of her using her phone while driving. She eventually resigned from her position.

(Viewer photo shows bus driver on phone while driving in Oct. 2019)

The Robertson County Sheriff’s Office said it will work with the District Attorney’s Office to determine what charges will be filed in Friday morning’s incident. The investigation is ongoing.