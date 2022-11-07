MACON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that one of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning.

The driver of the second vehicle involved remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.

The deadly collision happened in a largely residential area of Macon. Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones told news outlets the cyclist who died had been identified as 50-year-old Rupert Shane Ward.

The sheriff’s office said it’s investigating.