MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Alabama Law Enforcement leaders say a bill allowing Alabama residents to carry concealed handguns without a permit is detrimental to public safety and akin to defunding the police.

House Bill 272 passed another legislative hurdle with Tuesday’s approval by the House of Representatives, 65 to 37. It now heads to the Senate and, if it passes there, will go to Governor Kay Ivey’s desk for her to consider signing into law.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones is one of several Alabama Sheriff’s and law enforcement leaders critical of the legislation. In addition, the Alabama Sheriffs Association, Alabama Association of County Commissions, and Alabama Association of School Resource Officers have expressed the dangers of permitless carry.

“We believe based on our experience and knowledge this would be detrimental to our ability to do our jobs and effectively protect our community, there are plenty of proponents on the other side who argue that won’t happen, and I respectfully disagree,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

House Bill 272 is a top priority with Alabama republicans. District 79 Alabama State House Representative Joe Lovvorn tells News 3 he supports the bill, saying many Alabamians are worried about their gun rights.

“Many Alabamians are worried that the Second Amendment is at risk, and their gun rights may soon be lost. Passage of the constitutional carry legislation will shield those rights from attack and, at the same time, preserve the private property rights of business owners and individuals. The bill also provides law enforcement officers with new tools, such as an updated database of individuals prohibited from owning guns and explicit police powers that will help keep them safe from harm,” said Lovvorn.

However, Sheriff Jay Jones says pistol permits are an effective tool in fighting crime and violence.

“There are times we have used that law allowing us to remove weapons and handguns for those who should not have them. We have been able to recover stolen firearms, and we have uncovered evidence in other crimes as a result of having that permit requirement in place, allowing us to solve thefts, burglaries, assaults, and even homicides,” said Sheriff Jones.

Lovvorn says throughout the legislative process lawmakers worked with a wide range of groups, individuals, and law enforcement representatives to gather their input and suggestions, many of which were included in the version that passed.

“I believe HB272 strikes a good balance that serves the interests of those it affects,” said Lovvorn.

Pistol permits cost $20 a year. Lee County issues around 11,000 permits each year, generating approximately $220,000 annually.

“Law enforcement agencies use the funds for equipment, patrol vehicles, ballistic vests for law enforcement officers. We use the funds specifically here in Lee County for the training and education of our deputy sheriffs. Some of our smaller sheriff’s offices would really have a hard time if the funds went away. Not so much here in Lee County, but smaller sheriff’s offices will struggle,” said Sheriff Jones.

When asked if the bill will, in essence, “defund the police,” Sheriff Jay Jones says it will.

“It would remove funds coming into the sheriff’s office across the state. So, if that’s your definition of defunding, then yes,” said Sheriff Jones.

Sheriff Jones expects the Senate will take up a vote in a matter of weeks. He’s asking those who support law enforcement to reach out to their senators and ask them to keep the permits. Sheriff Jones says if the bill does get to Governor Ivey’s desk, he would ask her to consider it carefully.

“Respectfully, I would say please do not let this bill become law. I know there are proponents who say this is a second amendment issue and it’s about money, not public safety. To that, I say no. It’s all about public safety,” said Sheriff Jones.

The Alabama Sheriffs Association, the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, the Alabama Association of School Resource Officers, and other agencies held a press conference outside of the Montgomery State House back on Feb. 1 to express the dangers the bill could bring. They issued a joint press release saying the proposed legislation allows dangerous criminals to avoid background checks or other security checks and carry weapons into K-12 school athletic events, carry weapons openly or hidden in vehicles and carry weapons into most businesses across the state.