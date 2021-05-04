 

Sheriff: Porn, alcohol and sex part of Louisiana lunch lady’s student sleepovers

News

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Chauvin Louisiana school cafeteria worker has been arrested on 10 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and 8 counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile following an investigation into sleepover’s hosted at her home.

According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 38-year-old Dawn Marie Baye was the cafeteria worker at a local school in Chauvin where she met some of the victims.

He said accusations that Baye hosted sleepovers for juvenile boys, ages 13-16, where they watched pornography, drank alcohol and participated in sexual encounters were investigated.

Following the investigation, he said, detectives determined that the facts of the investigation were very consistent along with recovering information that was shared on social media.

She was interviewed over the weekend and then arrested, the sheriff said.

Baye was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with a $50k bond.

Sheriff Tim Soignet encourages parents to know where their minor children are and whose residence they are going to for a sleep over.

He also asked that anyone with additional information concerning this investigation to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives, (985) 876-2500.

