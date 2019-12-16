Sheriff says operation thwarts possible shooting at Lee County nightclub

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An investigation conducted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office thwarted a possible shooting at a Lee County nightclub, according to Sheriff Jay Jones.

“On December 13th, 2019, Lee County Investigators received information a homicide was going to possibly take place at the Rhythm and Blues club located on U.S. Highway 29 North in the Beulah community of Lee County Alabama,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor.

Lee County Sheriff patrol deputies and investigators, along with Alabama State Trooper’s, saturated the area to try to detour any criminal activity over the weekend.

“In the early morning hours of December 15h, at 12:51 AM, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators conducted a traffic stop on Highway 29 North in the Beulah community of Lee County, Alabama, on a blue Honda Accord for not having a tag light,” said Taylor.

Avery

During the stop, investigators arrested 19-year-old Amaurious Nykwon Avery from Opelika and three male juveniles from Opelika on different charges, including Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Receiving Stolen Property in the 3rd Degree. All four were also charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a Permit.

All three juveniles had Juvenile Pickup orders through Lee County, and all were transported to the Lee County Youth Detention Center. Avery was transported to the Lee County Detention Center.



During a search of all of the defendants and the vehicle, investigators located four semi-automatic pistols, four high capacity magazines, two standard magazines, multiple bags of marijuana, digital scales, and an amount of U.S. currency. One of the firearms was listed as stolen from the Tuskegee Alabama area.

The detail warranted seven total arrests on multiple charges and three D.U.I. arrests. More charges are pending.