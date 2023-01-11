LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Sheriff Sid Lockhart has served the Chambers County community for 40 years in law enforcement, with more than half of his career as sheriff. Now, the longtime law enforcement leader is preparing to retire his badge. Wednesday, he met with WRBL for a look back on his legendary career. He says there’s been more laughter than tears during his 28-year career as the county’s top law enforcement leader.

Lockhart began his career as a 20-year-old corrections officer and dispatcher. He’s been in patrol and investigations. You name it, Sid Lockhart has the law enforcement skills to do it. However, it’s his genuineness and ability to connect with everyone that made the sheriff so popular for so many years. Sheriff Lockhart would do just about anything to support a good cause. He’s most proud of the special needs rodeo, breast cancer research fundraisers, and supporting the women and staff at the Sheriff’s Girls Ranch. If a group or a family was in need, Lockhart was famous for firing up his grill and selling hamburger and hotdog lunches to fundraise.

Lockhart will miss the job, especially the men and women he served with.

“I will miss working for families and especially my employees, we are like family,” said Lockhart.

Monday at midnight Sheriff Lockhart officially retires. He’s looking forward to spending time with family and friends, traveling, and giving his heart a rest. The stress is real. So is the heartache. Lockhart has seen the best this community has to offer, he’s also seen the downright evil.

“The tragedies you have to deal with, I won’t miss that. I will never forget, some are etched into your mind,” said Lockhart.

Through good times and bad Sheriff Lockhart was a steadying, constant force for good for this community. His service is appreciated. His presence will be deeply missed.

Sheriff Lockhart is pleased to pass the badge to Jeff Nelson, who will be sworn in as the new Chambers County Sheriff this weekend. Nelson brings with him 31 years of law enforcement experience.