Sheriff’s in Marietta, OH looking for a man with a distinctive tattoo

by: John Lynch

Marietta, OH (WTRF)- Marietta Sheriff’s Office in Washington County are looking for a man with a pothead tattoo… on his head.

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for Douglas Perry Christopher.

The office warns not to attempt to apprehend and to call law enforcement immediately.

Christopher has a warrant charge for failure to provide a change of address.

His last known address was in Belpree, OH.

Other tattoos include

TAT Face – “Pot Head” with pot leaf across forehead & eye brows
TAT Fingers, left hand – “LONE”
TAT Fingers, right hand – “WOLF”
TAT Back – Cross
TAT Leg, left – Cards, A, K, Q, J of spades
TAT Leg, right – Theater Masks “Laugh Now, Cry Later”
TAT Arm, right – ½ sleeve
TAT Arm, left – ½ sleeve
TAT Neck – Cross w/Crown

