Sheriff’s office: Body of missing child found in Mississippi River

News

by: Courtney Anderson

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County sheriff’s Office says the body of the child who disappeared underwater in the Mississippi River Saturday has been recovered.

The sheriff’s office sent a tweet about the recovery at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

The child and an adult woman went underwater at the Shelby Forest boat ramp Saturday night. SCSO spokesperson Lt. Anthony Buckner said the two were swimming in the water when they went under, and neither were wearing a life vest.

The sheriff’s office recovered the woman’s body Saturday night.

The sheriff’s office says the identities of the victims have not been confirmed at this time.

Read more: One person dead, child missing after going underwater in Mississippi River

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Sunday

87° / 73°
Mainly clear
Mainly clear 20% 87° 73°

Monday

95° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 95° 73°

Tuesday

91° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 73°

Wednesday

89° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Thunderstorms early
Thunderstorms early 50% 89° 73°

Friday

91° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 91° 72°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 93° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

80°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

84°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

88°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
88°

90°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
90°

91°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
91°

91°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

93°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

93°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
93°

92°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
92°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

83°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories