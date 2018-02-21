Sheriff’s office increasing presence at schools across Troup County

In response to the Florida school shooting, Troup County will be upping their security at schools.

Tuesday, February 20, Sheriff James Woodruff released a statement saying in part:

“Unfortunately after any horrific act, it brings with it, rumors, fear and those who wish to inflame those fears…To help ease some of those fears you may see an increased presence of our uniformed deputies at our local schools and we continue to be in constant contact with the school system to help ensure the safety of our students and to investigate specific threats made to any school campus.”

The sheriff adds that parents should talk to their children, answer their questions and comfort them.

He also says to encourage kids to say something to a teacher or staff member if they see something at their school that doesn’t look right.