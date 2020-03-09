Sheriff’s office: Pursuit in Robeson County reaches speeds of 100 mph, ends in arrests

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Two men have been charged after authorities were lead on a high-speed chase before uncovering drugs and guns, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement pulled into the yard of a home on Fodiesville Road in Red Springs to execute a search warrant Saturday, a press release says. That’s when deputies say they found two men- Linnie Braxton Locklear Jr., 26, and Dakota Lambert, 22, both of Red Springs- sitting in a white Ford truck.

When deputies approached the truck, Locklear allegedly sped out of the yard before leading law enforcement on a chase through the Red Springs and Lumberton areas.

The sheriff’s office says they reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before stopping on Folks Drive in Red Springs. Locklear and Lambert were arrested after a subsequent foot chase, according to RCSO.

Investigators also allegedly found a plastic bag of 104 units of heroin and a stolen handgun. While searching the home, investigators report finding two other guns, drug paraphernalia and around $2,300 in cash. The truck was also seized.

Locklear faces the following charges:

two counts of trafficking opium or heroin

possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin

maintaining a drug vehicle

possession of drug paraphernalia

assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

assault on a state officer

resisting arrest

fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle

possession of a firearm by a felon

possession of a stolen firearm

Meanwhile, Lambert faces these charges:

two counts of trafficking opium of heroin

possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin

maintaining a drug vehicle

possession of drug paraphernalia

possession of a stolen firearm

Both suspects were taken to the Robeson County Detention Center. Locklear’s bond was set at $1,000,000, while Lambert’s was set at $200,000.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

