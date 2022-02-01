Shoals mother offering $1,000 for return of late son’s guitar

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. — Losing a child is a mother’s worst fear. As if that’s not enough, a mother in the Shoals is now searching for her late son’s guitar after it was allegedly stolen in early January.

More News from WRBL

On January 11, a guitar that belonged to Tammy Cull’s late son was allegedly taken from a Muscle Shoals storage unit. She’s offering a $1,000 reward to anyone that returns the guitar to her, no questions asked.

“The guitar was just a beginner guitar,” Cull says, “It was priceless to me and it meant a lot to my son.”

Cull, a real estate agent in Florence, said authorities may not be prioritizing her case, so she’s decided to take matters into her own hands.

Cull’s son, Erik Pounders, was an alumni of the University of North Alabama who passed away in November of 2020 due of epilepsy. His guitar is a red Dean Exotica acoustic/electric guitar in a black case with several stickers across the front.

“I’m not going to come down too hard and mean to anybody that finds the guitar because that’s the goal,” Cull said. “I appreciate any help.”

If you have any information about the guitar’s location, you can reach Tammy Cull at 256-577-1557.

Follow us on Social Media

WRBL News 3 Facebook

WRBL News 3 Twitter

WRBL News 3 Instagram

WRBL News 3 YouTube